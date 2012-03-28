Investigators in Oregon looking at mass burro killing in Ariz.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the photos included with this story disturbing

PHOENIX -- A reward has more than doubled for information leading to whoever shot and killed five wild burros near the Lake Pleasant area.



3TV visited Lake Pleasant Wednesday looking for wild burros.



“Theres probably 350 to almost 400 wild burros,” said Roger Oyler with the Bureau of Land Management.



Oyler has studied the federally protected animals for 26 years.



“They are pretty cute, really,” Oyler said.



A cute pair of burros found themselves within feet of the Carefree Highway on Wednesday.



“Those two were probably wandering back and forth all night trying to figure out how they got in,” Oyler said.



The state official hates seeing the animals in distress and helped them get back to safety. He's angry about the recent shooting and killing of five burros.



“It's just a waste," Oyler said. "It's heartbreaking.”



A crime lab in Oregon is now helping the BLM solve the crime.



“We don't have all the expertise that this crime lab does, that specializes in animal crimes,” Rem Hawes said.



The lab is a one-of-a-kind used strictly to solve animal crimes and investigators are now waiting for the results.



In 2009, 11 wild burros were shot and killed near the recent shooting site. That case is still unsolved.



Anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the mass killing of the burros this month could get the now $7,000 reward.



Anyone with information can call 1-800-637-9152.

