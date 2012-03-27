Triathlete sells ad space on his body for a good cause

Valley triathlete Adam Fuller is raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by selling advertising space on his body. By Mike Gertzman

Valley triathlete Adam Fuller with his aunt Leslie Whitfield. She died after a 19 year battle with breast cancer. By Mike Gertzman

TEMPE, Ariz. -- ASU alumnus Adam Fuller is dedicated to his training and dedicated to the memory of his aunt, Leslie.

“My aunt Leslie Whitfield died in February, 2011. She had breast cancer and she battled that disease for 19 years,” Fuller tells us.

Through her long, hard fight – Fuller says Leslie always had a smile on her face.

“Growing up and seeing her throughout my life, I never thought of her as sick,” Fuller says.

It is that spirit and determination that he carries into his training -- six days a week -- for the upcoming Lavaman Waikoloa Triathlon in Hawaii. On April 1st he will compete in the 1,500-meter swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run.

Fuller joined the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team in Training, which connects runners with coaches and fundraising resources, including a personal website.

Fuller titled his site, “Tri for Les” in memory of his aunt Leslie.

To raise money for the cancer group, Fuller is literally selling space on his body. “Face is $1,000, neck is $500, the arms are $100 and the legs are $50,” he explains.

This is Fuller’s second triathlon and his first time asking sponsors to buy ad space on his body.

“I think people have done this before,” he tells 3TV. “I heard of a guy selling his forehead for five grand on ebay – but I’m not doing this to get rich. I’m doing this for charity and for a great cause.”

Fuller hoped to sell $4,100 worth of ad space.

At last check, he has exceeded his goal having raised $4,473.84.

But this is not the end. After this triathlon, Fuller plans to continue his efforts to raise money and awareness – all in the name of his aunt Leslie.

“That’s what I keep in mind when I am up late at night and early in the morning to do all of this,” Fuller says, “My challenges are not as great as she had. And she did that all with a great attitude and smile on her face – that’s what I am trying to do as well.”