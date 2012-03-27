Police begin investigation of dead dog dump site

WARNING: THE VIDEO ABOVE IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC

PHOENIX -- Police have launched an investigation into the dumping of dead dogs on a parcel of land at 15th Avenue and Baseline Road in South Phoenix.

On Tuesday Sgt. Trent Crump with the Phoenix Police Department said, "We've opened up a police report on animal cruelty so that we can have somebody assigned to it and to have somebody watching to see if we are having a trend into that location."

Crump also said "At this point there's not a lot to go from. We've got individuals who say they see cars pulling up to that lot and dump. We don't have any solid information on how these animals got there or whose whose doing it."

Bretta Nelson with Arizona Humane Society said that in January they filed a police report when they got a call about the dogs.

The dogs were so badly decomposed investigators were unable to tell if they had been abused.

The smell is disgusting and the sights are disturbing.

Wesley Simmons works in the area and came across the dogs a few months back.

There are several dogs from shepherd, to pit bulls, to chow mixes all dead, all dropped off at the abandoned lot. Some of them are picked clean by coyotes.

Simmons trains service dogs for the blind across the street.

"For pet lovers and people who own pets, it's sad to see that someone's taking dogs and offing them out here," Simmons said.

Who knows if these dogs were killed here or just dumped at the abandoned site?

The ones 3TV spotted showed signs of abuse. A chow mix had yellow rope tied tightly around its back leg. Two other dogs had the same color rope around their legs and neck, too.

Staff from the Neighborhood Services and Public Works departments inspected the property Monday afternoon and found more dead animals on the property along with trash, vegetation and animal waste.

The city has issued a notice of violation to the owner to clean up the property and remove the dead animals within seven days.

City authorities will re-inspect the property in eight days. If the property owner has not corrected the violations, the city will coordinate with the prosecutor's office to move forward with civil and/or criminal charges.

Police need the public's help and call authorities or get a license plate number if they see anyone in the area who is dropping the dogs off.