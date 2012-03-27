Kennedy goes seven innings for Diamondbacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ian Kennedy pitched seven strong innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks past a Chicago Cubs split squad 3-2 Monday.

Arizona's opening-day starter gave up one run, five hits, walked two and struck out two.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run and right fielder Justin Upton had two doubles, an RBI and scored a run for Arizona.

Diamondbacks closer J.J. Putz pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

Cubs starter Jay Jackson went four innings and allowed three runs and seven hits.

Blake Dewitt and Ian Stewart hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning for the Cubs' run off Kennedy.

