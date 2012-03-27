Cardinals agree to terms with Leach, Walker

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a three-year contract for long snapper Mike Leach and a two-year deal for linebacker Reggie Walker.

Leach has played in all 48 games over the last three seasons with Arizona. A 13-year NFL veteran, he played the previous seven seasons with the Denver Broncos. Leach has played 152 consecutive games, the longest streak on the team and third-longest active string for all long snappers.

Walker played in all 16 games for Arizona last season and was second on the team with a career-high 16 special teams tackles.

He has played three seasons for the Cardinals after joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2009.

