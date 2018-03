Javier Soto joined the Navy Leap Frogs aboard a C-130 Tuesday morning. While he flew with them, he didn't jump. By Catherine Holland

The last of the four-man parachute team snapped off a salute as he jumped from the C-130 into the Arizona morning sky. By Catherine Holland

PHOENIX -- The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, took 3TV's Javier Soto for a ride in a C-130 Tuesday morning.

While Soto wasn't allowed to jump with them, he, along with Bruce Haffner in the Fort McDowell Casino News Chopper, had a unique perspective on the show the four-man team put on as they jumped from the C-130 and landed on the field at Peoria Sports Complex.

Really, there are no words to describe it.

Javier Soto shared his experience from inside the C-130.

Phoenix Navy Week runs through March 31. For more information about Navy Week events, visit www.navyweek.org/phoenix2012.