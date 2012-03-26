Agents thwart smuggling attempt, seize 3,260 pounds of pot

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a massive smuggling attempt over the weekend, resulting in the seizure of 3,260 pounds of marijuana.



Using detection technology, Ajo Station agents observed a smuggling attempt near the Lukeville Port on Saturday.



A Customs and Border Protection Office of Air and Marine helicopter crew responded and observed a group of smugglers running into Mexico as Border Patrol agents on all-terrain vehicles arrived on the scene.



A search of the area revealed 74 backpack-style marijuana bundles with a combined value of approximately $1.63 million.



The narcotics will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for disposal.

