Bridge spanning Hoover Dam wins engineering award

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The newly opened, $240 million bridge spanning the Hoover Dam has garnered one of the nation's top civil engineering awards.



Officials say Monday that the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge won the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award last week from the American Society of Civil Engineers.



The 1,900-foot-long bridge built by the Federal Highway Administration is part of a four-lane bypass that reroutes traffic around the dam. Construction began in 2005, and the bridge officially opened in 2010.



It's the longest single-span concrete arch bridge in the Western Hemisphere, and one of the tallest in the world. It links Nevada and Arizona.



The award honors a top engineering project each year. Previous winners include the World Trade Center in New York City and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.