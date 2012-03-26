Man accused of fatally beating boys with bat pleads not guilty

PHOENIX (AP) -- A man accused of fatally beating two boys with a baseball bat in a random attack more than three years ago at a west Phoenix playground has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse charges.



Joe Sauceda Gallegos entered the plea as he was arraigned Monday on charges in the December 2008 deaths of 7-year-old Jesse Ramirez and 10-year-old Edwin Pellecier.



Gallegos was arrested within hours of the attack and police say they found a bat in his home along with clothing that appeared to be bloodstained.



A judge found in 2010 that Gallegos was mentally unfit to stand trial.



But recently Gallegos was released from the Arizona State Hospital and rebooked in the case.

