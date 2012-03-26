Petition alleges St. Johns boy violated probation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- The probation officer for a St. Johns boy who fatally shot his father's friend says the boy has violated probation by threatening to kill people and damaging property at a residential treatment center.



The allegations are outlined in a petition to revoke probation for the 12-year-old.



The petition was withdrawn last week at the request of prosecutors. But the Apache County attorney says he plans to refile it after coordinating with the judge on a hearing date.



The boy was 8 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his father and his father's friend in St. Johns. He pleaded guilty to shooting the friend, and the other charge was dropped.



He was sentenced in 2010 to residential treatment and intensive probation until he's 18.

