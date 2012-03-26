Cardinals, CB William Gay agree to 2-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals and cornerback William Gay have agreed to a two-year deal.



The team announced the agreement in a release Sunday.



Gay spent the previous four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. He has appeared in all 80 regular-season games since entering the league, including 37 starts.



Last season, he started 15 games for the Steelers and finished the regular season with 56 tackles - 45 solo - with two interceptions.