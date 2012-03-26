Padres beat D-backs 4-3

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- All Dustin Moseley needed was to make a few adjustments on his cut-fastball delivery.



The San Diego starter induced four double plays Sunday in six sharp innings, leading the Padres to a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.



Moseley, who went 3-10 with a 3.30 ERA in 20 starts last season, limited Arizona to a run and seven hits. He recorded 12 of his 18 outs on groundballs and attributed the grounders to a livelier cut-fastball.



"In my previous starts, trying to get around (the cutter), it was really big," said Moseley, who finished with three strikeouts. Padres pitching coach Darren Balsley "gave me a couple of tips and it helped me. I got back where I needed to be. In previous starts, they weren't moving at all. It was much better. It was more consistent. And when I missed it was because it was moving, not because it was up in the zone or straight."



Moseley doubled, walked and scored a run in his two plate appearances. He appears to be the favorite to win the fifth spot in the Padres' starting rotation. Micah Owings and rookie Anthony Bass are also in the mix. The two pitchers who don't win the final spot are expected to fill out the Padres' bullpen.



Moseley thinks he has already accomplished his top goal this spring: successfully lowering the velocity of his changeup.



Padres manager Bud Black likes the progress he has seen.



"When (Moseley) is on, it's a mix of pitches to both sides of the plate, varied velocities," Black said. "His goal is to take velocity off his change and I think we're seeing that. His style doesn't change. He continues to refine it and become more proficient locating the ball."



Arizona pitcher Josh Collmenter said he worked almost exclusively in his bullpen session this week to refine his fastball command. The right-hander, who went 10-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 31 games (24 starts) in 2011, liked the results.



He allowed two runs, five hits and walked two in five innings against the Padres.



"(Location) was a lot better," Collmenter said. "I'm not going to blow people away and just throw it wherever I want. I've got to make sure I add and subtract in and out, up and down. Everything felt really relaxed today."



Outfielder Mark Kotsay and rookie first baseman Yonder Alonso each went 2 for 3 with an RBI for San Diego.



Outfielder Justin Upton and catcher Miguel Montero each had two hits for the Diamondbacks.



Second baseman Aaron Hill had an RBI ground out.