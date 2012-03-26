Young mother stabbed to death at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX -- Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to a deadly stabbing early Monday at a North Phoenix apartment complex.

Several residents of the Bayside Apartments on 32nd Drive just north of Beardsley Road called police to report hearing a woman screaming.

When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found Sheila Lomes, 22, hunched over on the landing outside one of the second-floor apartments near the entrance to the gated complex. She had been stabbed to death. Police discovered a knife near her body. They believe it is the murder weapon.

It's not clear if the woman was killed on the landing where she was found or if she went up to that apartment for help after she had been stabbed.

Few details were immediately available, but police do know Lomes lived at the complex. She moved in just a few months ago.

The apartment where she was found, however, was not hers.

"We believe she was trying to get over to another apartment to get help when she was killed last night," said Sgt. Trent Crump of the Phoenix Police Department.

Aerial video from the scene showed the Phoenix Police Department's command vehicle in the front parking lot of the complex.

While they believe it's possible that this stabbing might have been a domestic violence situation, detectives do not have any witnesses to help them piece together what happened. They also do not have any suspect information.

Investigators learned that the victim has a young child, between 2 and 3 years old. A neighbor spotted the little boy wandering around the complex and cared for him until police arrived and were able to contact his next of kin. The child did not appear to be injured. He is now with other family members.