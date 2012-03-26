Hundreds march in downtown Phoenix in honor of slain Florida teen

PHOENIX -- Several hundred people marched through downtown Phoenix on Sunday in honor of slain Florida teen, Trayvon Martin.

Martin, 17, who was unarmed, was killed last month while walking back to his dad's home.

George Zimmerman, 28, who was working neighborhood watch, is responsible but said he shot the teen in self-defense.

Over the weekend, thousands marched in Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C.

And then on Sunday, a rally was organized for downtown Phoenix.

"This is not about black and white, red, green or yellow ... this is about a young man wearing a hoodie," said the Rev. Oscar Tillman on a stage at Civic Space Park.

In solidarity, marchers wore hooded sweatshirts, some even carried Skittles candy -- just like Martin did before he was killed.

Several women said they felt a motherly connection to the Florida teen.

"I do have a child that is roughly his age and when I saw his face, I just connected with him as a mother and was just really moved," said Alison Haasch, who was carrying her 4-month-old daughter.

Although Phoenix police officers were present, the rally did remain peaceful as Valley residents hoped to be the voice for the teen who will never be able to tell his side of the story.

"A lot of people feel that this could be their child, this could be their friend, this could be someone they know," said another protester, Jeremiah Chin.