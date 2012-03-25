PHOENIX -- George Pond from the Denver Zoo showed off his new invention -- a three-wheel cart called a Tuk Tuk that's powered by trash and animal poop.

Being from the zoo, Pond said he's got plenty of both. Pond and his team have figured out a way to convert waste into a pellet that can fuel a vehicle.

The Tuk Tuk is a bio-mass gasification prototype that's slowly making its way to a Green Summit convention in Palm Desert.

Pond believes this type of waste cleanup can be used in many places other than at a zoo. He feels his "poop to power" invention won't stink in Palm Desert.