Mesa police issue warning after 2 teens, woman report being grabbed

MESA, Ariz. -- Mesa police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three females reported being grabbed from behind by a man or group of men.



Police said the "suspicious contact" occurred in areas like canal banks and open fields where bushes or brush is present to conceal the suspect.



Two cases involved teenagers and the other a woman. One incident was reported approximately one month after the activity.



The incidents happened on approximately Feb. 22 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the 1200 N. Alma School Road area; March 23 at approximately 2 p.m. in the 1900 W. Guadalupe Road area; and on March 23 at approximately 5 p.m. near 1245 W. Main St.



Police have not connected the cases because the suspect description varies from approximately 30 to 45 years of age. Two are described as Hispanic males and one as a white male.



Mesa detectives are investigating each case and looking for any potential connection.



Police remind the public to be aware of your surroundings while traveling through these types of areas.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesa Police Department.