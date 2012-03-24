Inmate tries to break out of jail

PHOENIX -- An inmate at the Maricopa County Jail tried to break out late Saturday morning.

Sheriff's officials said Benjamin Christian, 27, tried to escape from the Durango Jail. He successfully scaled an inner perimeter fence but was stopped before he reached the second fence.

Christian ended up getting numerous cuts to his arms and legs while attempting his escape. He was taken to Maricopa Medical Center for treatment.

Initially, Christian was booked into the jail in May for a warrant pertaining to drugs and weapon charges.

No other inmates or deputies were injured during this incident.