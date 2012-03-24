Neighbor performs CPR possibly giving man second chance at life

PHOENIX -- Robert Scolli had just kissed his wife and child goodbye when he heard a large crash on Thunderbird Road near 43rd Avenue.

Fearing it was his family, he ran to help. Thankfully for him, it wasn't his family but seven people, one of whom was in serious condition.

Scolli discovered the driver of one of the vehicles wasn't breathing. Remembering what he learned in military school, Scolli pulled him from the vehicle and began administering CPR.

He told 3TV the man was turning blue by the second. When paramedics arrived, they took the man to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Scolli said he was thankful the man was still alive and thankful he was able to help out.