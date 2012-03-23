Scottsdale woman organizes rally in support of slain Fla. teen

PHOENIX -- It is a story that continues to pick up intensity and outrage with each passing day.



It is the disturbing tale of an unarmed Florida teenager named Trayvon Martin who was gunned down late last month by a 28-year-old, self-appointed neighborhood block watch captain named George Zimmerman. Thus far, Zimmerman has not been arrested or charged in the slaying.



There have been protests around the country demanding justice. Today, the president of the United States talked about the emotional and high-profile case and now a Scottsdale resident, a young mother of three, named Jenni Troy is organizing an Arizona demonstration in support of Trayvon and his family for downtown Phoenix Sunday afternoon.



"I'm outraged by this story and we need justice," Troy said. "I think everyone needs to stand up and be a voice for him and his family."



Troy is now making her voice heard on the Internet, specifically Facebook, with a call to action on a page titled "Arizona Hoodie March for Trayvon Martin."



"I have a lot of people on Facebook helping get the word out," Troy said. On the page, Troy invites and encourages people to assemble in Phoenix Sunday afternoon, near the downtown campus of Arizona State University.



"It's to stand up for justice and let our voices be heard," she said.



Another Valley resident also closely following the case is longtime civil rights activist and president of the local NAACP, the Rev. Oscar Tillman.



"I see something like this and it stops you in your tracks," Tillman said. Tillman, who has spent decades battling racism and intolerance, said, "Do justice for this kid's family, nothing you can do for him he's in God's hands, but do justice for the kid's family by arresting and bringing the shooter to justice."