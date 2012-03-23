Suspect in Walmart arson arrested

PHOENIX -- Officials say an arsonist wanted for setting clothes on fire inside a Phoenix Walmart store has been arrested.

Phoenix Fire Department arson investigators say Norman Nichols is responsible for starting the early morning fire in the Walmart store at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just over a week ago.

Investigators say thanks to local media showing surveillance video and tips called in to their office, they have the right man.

Nichols, who is a former attorney, was arrested on Friday afternoon at his home. Police said evidence found there links him to the crime.

During the fire, sprinklers went off and quickly doused the flames. The store was evacuated and nobody was injured.

Fire investigators believe Nichols may be tied to another arson fire at a JCPenny store.