Phoenix man accused of shaking infant son

PHOENIX -- A 25-year-old Phoenix man was arrested for child abuse after police say he shook his infant son, causing a severe brain injury.



Phoenix Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a child having a seizure in an apartment near Greenway Parkway and Seventh Street Thursday night.



They found a 3-month-old boy in medical distress and took him to a hospital where doctors said it appeared he had been shaken, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson.



Police determined that the baby had been home with his father, Benjamin Shaw, and his 5-year-old sister while the baby's mother and grandmother were at the store. When they returned home, Shaw told them the baby was having a medical problem and they called 911.



Detectives learned that while mother and grandmother were gone, Shaw became upset and shook the baby. The infant suffered a severe brain injury and is listed in critical condition but stable condition.



Shaw was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with one count of child abuse.



