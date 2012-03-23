Chandler police seek witness to fatal collision

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Chandler police are looking for a potential witness to a fatal collision that occurred Thursday night at the intersection of Pecos Road and Emmett Drive.



Detective Seth Tyler said a tan 2003 Ford Explorer hit a silver 2008 Hyundai two-door car driven by Jonathan Ryan Warburton, 18, at 6:30 p.m.



Warburton was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.



Investigators believe a motorcyclist may have witnessed the collision. Tyler said this person was making a left turn from northbound Emmett Drive onto westbound Pecos Road when the crash occurred.



Investigators would like to speak with the motorcycle rider to see if he or she can provide any information about the collision.



Police are asking this person, or anyone else who witnessed this crash, to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

