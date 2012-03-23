Gilbert girl, 9, escapes attempted abduction

GILBERT, Ariz. -- Gilbert police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl.



According to police, a man drove up alongside the girl near Marble Street and Clark Drive, which is northwest of Queen Creek Road and Val Vista Drive, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 16.



The girl told police that he offered her a ride home then grabbed her wrist and attempted to pull her into the car.



Police said she was able to break free and ran to a neighbor's home. The man reportedly did not give chase and drove away.



The suspect is described as a dark skinned man with an accent. He was wearing blue jeans and a scarlet shirt at the time of the incident.



The suspect's vehicle is described as a white four-door car with an Arizona license plate.



Investigators have completed a door-to-door canvass of the neighborhood to both identify potential witnesses and to notify residents. Neighboring police agencies have also been notified in an effort to share information for potential similar suspect descriptions.



There have not been any similar reported incidents in Gilbert.



Anyone with information is asked to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

