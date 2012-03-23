Inmate who walked off ADC work crew captured

PSCO Sgt. Stormee Wallace, Deputy David Gholson and Deputy Tim Barrett caught inmate Samuel Penrod hours after he walked away from an ADC work crew. By Catherine Holland

FLORENCE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Department of Corrections inmate who walked away from a work crew overnight was recaptured hours later.

According to Bill Lamoreaux, inmate Samuel Penrod disappeared from the ADC Bush Ranch irrigation crew, an off-site agricultural work crew. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office captured him near Queen Creek about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“I want to praise the efforts of ADC and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office staff, and all partnering Law Enforcement Agencies for returning Inmate Penrod to state custody within hours of his escape,” ADC Director Charles Ryan said in a news release.

Penrod, 38, is serving a five-year sentence for third-degree burglary. Lamoreaux said Penrod started serving his time with ADC on Dec. 23, 2011. He was housed in the minimum-security North Unit at ASPC-Florence.

He was last seen with the work crew at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chase teams and blood hounds were dispatched to find Penrod and return him to prison. The U.S. Marshals Service and ADC Fugitive Apprehension Teams were deployed and ADC contacted local law enforcement agencies, including the Florence Police Department, to aid in the search.

Penrod was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of possessing burglary tools and theft-control property in July 2011.

Pinal County sheriff's deputies caught up with him near the medical plaza at Gantzel Road and Banner Way, roughly 20 miles from the work site.

According to PCSO spokesman Elias Johnson, Penrod tried to run when the three deputies spotted him. Sgt. Stormee Wallace, Deputy David Gholson and Deputy Tim Barrett, who were on patrol when they saw Penrod, took the inmate down by force. Wallace suffered a minor injury to her hand.

While Penrod was wearing a gray sweatsuit when he was caught, Johnson said his bright orange DOC uniform was clearly visible.

Units with the DOC responded to the PCSO Combs Substation to take him back into custody.

ADC is responsible for the incarceration of more than 34,000 inmates in prisons throughout Arizona and the supervision of more than 4,000 inmates who were paroled or statutorily released before completing their sentences.