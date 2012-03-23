Peoria widow desperate to find her husband's road rage killer

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Michelle Romanski couldn't wait to have her first child with her husband Miles, the love of her life. She kissed him goodnight before a night out with his brother on Jan. 8.

"I expected him to come back," she said.



Police say the brothers were just blocks from their Peoria home when they got caught up in some kind of road-rage incident. Someone in a 2006 Dodge Charger fired at Romanski's car, hitting him in the head. Police still don't know who pulled the trigger.



"I sat there and I held his hand and I watched him die," Romanski said. She was with Miles at the hospital. At the time, she was seven months pregnant.



"They took his life; they took so much more from all of us!" she said.

She gave birth to their daughter on March 7. The baby girl will never meet her father. His killer is still free.



"He won't get to hold her. He won't get to walk her down the aisle. He won't get to take her to her first day of school. He won't get to be anything to her," Romanski said.

Early on, Peoria police wanted to question Michael Zamora, 19, who is listed as the owner of the suspect's car, but even after calling on the public for help, they still haven't found him.

"He's just living his life and ... it's disgusting to me," Romanski said.



Her focus is on justice for the man who robbed her husband of the rest of his life. In the meantime, she's collecting memories for their daughter. She named her Mylz, after her dad.



"You can't just take somebody's life and go on with yours like it's nothing," she said.



The Peoria Police Department said this investigation is still open and they continue to follow up on leads. If you've seen Zamora, they ask that you call their officers at 623-773-8311.

The Romanski family has $1,200 in a reward fund for information leading to an arrest.