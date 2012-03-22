Toddler dies after being hit by pickup truck in Buckeye Valley

BUCKEYE, Ariz. -- An 18-month-old girl died Thursday after she was hit by a pickup truck in Buckeye Valley.



According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Melody Beahm and her father were in their front yard near Tuthill and Arlington roads when a family friend was getting ready to leave.



"As the family friend was driving away, the 18-month-old was under the pickup," said MCSO spokesman Officer Chris Hegstrom.



Melody was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m. at Phoenix Children's Hospital.



The incident is under investigation, but officials said it appears to be a terrible accident.

