Condo complex gets roof repairs they were fighting for

MESA, Ariz. -- Life is pretty laid-back at Dennis Talbot's Mesa condo complex.



The condos are called Sycamore Square and Talbot happens to be the HOA president.



When a hail storm nearly two years ago damaged the roofs of five different buildings, Talbot looked for a roofing contractor and hired Arizona's 1st Choice Roofing.



“They said what they could do and what they would do and pretty much sold us on the company,” he recalled.



Talbot said residents were eager to get the repairs started, but not before Arizona's 1st Choice Roofing got paid.



“They had to have, like, start-up money to start the roofing job so they got, I believe it was right at $50,000 to start the job and we have had nothing done,” Talbot said.



Nothing done after six months and a $50,000 check from their insurance company? Talbot said it was making him worried the work wouldn't get done so he emailed 3 On Your Side.



“Hopefully with you guys, we either get a roof or get our money back,” Talbot said.



We looked into Arizona's 1st Choice Roofing and turns out it’s based out of Colorado but became licensed to do business in Arizona a month after the hail storm.



The company's local address came back to a North Phoenix home, but the inside was cleared out by the time our first report aired in November.



That report apparently didn't sit well with the roofing company's president because he wrote us an email saying 3 On Your Side misrepresented “easily verifiable facts.”



However, he never specified which facts he felt were wrong and never agreed to an on-camera interview with us.



Seven months after submitting their claim, roofing repairs eventually began at Sycamore Square and our cameras were there when work started.



Talbot said he wonders if repairs ever would have happened had it not been for 3 On Your Side's involvement.



“Nothing was happening, so once you guys got involved things started moving," he said. "So, I’m very appreciative of what you guys have done, the outcome, very happy."



Talbot said there was some kind of breakdown in communication between the roofing company and the condo's insurance company, but after 3 On Your Side talked to both sides the condo complex said things got done quickly.

