Inmate takes female employee hostage at Lewis Prison Complex

BUCKEYE, Ariz. -- A female employee in an inmate store at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis in Buckeye was held hostage Thursday by an inmate who works there.



According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Jesus Jimenez, 42, took the woman hostage shortly after 11 a.m.



Warden Tara Diaz talked the inmate into releasing the woman a few minutes later.



Officials said the employee was not physically harmed.



Jimenez is serving a sentence of 22 years for kidnapping with a consecutive life sentence for first-degree murder. He has been incarcerated since Jan. 29, 1988.

