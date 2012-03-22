Man with pistol robs Circle K in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.



The suspect entered the Circle K at Gilbert Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.



He ordered the store clerk to open the cash register as he pulled up his shirt to expose the grip of a pistol that was tucked in his waistband, according to MCSO.



The suspect took the money from the register and fled the store in a four-door white 1998 Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate ADP8093.



The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white male, 6 feet tall, 150 to 160 pounds with short brown hair and wearing all black clothing.



Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 602-876-1000.

