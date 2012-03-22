San Tan Valley man critical after found lying in road

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has identified a man found lying in a street and is asking for the public's help to determine what led to his injuries.



Deputies were called to the intersection of Desert Honeysuckle Drive and Desert Rose Trail after an unresponsive male was discovered lying in the roadway at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.



The victim had severe trauma to his head and there were vehicle tire tracks going over his body that were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, according to sheriff's office spokesman Elias Johnson.

After further investigation, evidence shows the man may have been the victim of an assault but Johnson said the initial report of a hit-and-run has not been ruled out.



The victim was flown to Scottsdale Osborn Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.



The man has been identified as Peter Mwangi, 22, of San Tan Valley.

At this time, there aren't any witnesses who saw what happened to him. Anyone with information on how Mwangi sustained his injuries or the person(s) responsible is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 520-866-5111.