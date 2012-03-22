Hudson and Gallardo set tone for D-backs, Brewers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Yovanni Gallardo is working on a new pitch, and he's starting to like the results.



Gallardo was sharp into the fifth inning, matching Daniel Hudson on the mound, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks tied 0-0 Wednesday.



"I got some work from the stretch today and I got some double plays to get out of some jams," Gallardo said. "I worked on my changeup today. It is just matter of having confidence in it. I am still working on it. I am starting to feel comfortable with it and that is a good sign."



Gallardo went 4 2-3 innings, allowing seven hits, a walk and striking out three in the game.



"He just needs to command the ball a little bit more consistently," Brewer Manager Ron Roenicke said. "Today he was up in the zone a lot even though he got away with it. Maybe by throwing the different speed pitches he can miss some spots and get away with it."



Hudson worked five innings and gave up just two hits, a walk and struck out four. Hudson, who is locked into the second spot in Arizona's rotation, dropped his ERA to 2.57 for the spring.



"I was able to work some pitches in and out and make some different pitches is different counts as well," Hudson said. "The pitches are coming along great, the ball feels good coming out of my hand. I can't ask for too much more when you are getting good results as well."



For Milwaukee, Tim Dillard, Jose Veras, Zack Braddock and Mike McClendon combined allowed just two hits.



Arizona's trio of relievers David Hernadez, Charles Brewer and Jensen Lewis yielded three hits.



Chris Young and Aaron Hill had two hits apiece for Arizona, who had its seventh sellout in 10 home games.



Nyjer Morgan had two hits, including a double for the Brewers.