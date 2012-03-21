State senator caught running red light

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- One of the Legislature's most vocal critics of photo traffic enforcement has, himself, been caught on camera running a red light.

A Scottsdale Police Department video captured Sen. Frank Antenori, R-Tucson, coasting through the red light at the intersection of Scottsdale and Thomas roads late one January evening.

Antenori told the Arizona Guardian that he clearly was not paying attention and made a mistake.

He also told the Guardian that he inched through the intersection and no one was placed at risk.

But the head of the Red Means Stop Coalition said that explanation is not good enough.

Maria Wojtczak said Antenori has a responsibility as a role model for teenagers just learning to drive.

She told 3TV she doesn't understand the senator's actions since the video clearly shows he made no attempt to stop.

She said there is no excuse for that.

The citation sent to Antenori has his speed estimated at 19 mph.

Wojtczak is especially sensitive to the issue citing federal statistics which, in 2010, list Arizona as 6th in the country for red light running resulting in the deaths of 26 people.

Antenori did not return 3TV's calls seeking comment. He is leaving the Arizona Legislature this year to run for Congress in Arizona's 9th congressional district.