Child nearly dies after controversial medical treatment

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and officials with the Phoenix Police Department issued an unusual medical warning on Wednesday.

The warning about the Marshall Protocol came after an 11-year-old Valley boy ended up at Phoenix Children's Hospital earlier this month reportedly suffering from near fatal kidney and liver failure.

"As a consequence of the application of this so-called 'protocol', the health, safety and life of this child was in jeopardy," Montgomery said a news conference.

According to Montgomery, prior to going to the hospital the child had been treated for symptoms of fatigue and other ailments by a Valley nurse practitioner who allegedly followed the treatment regimens laid out in the "Marshall Protocol."

As part of that treatment, Montgomery says, the nurse practitioner prescribed to the child a high-blood pressure drug known as "Benicar."

"The dosage amounts that have been prescribed to the child are more than two times that recommended for an adult," Montgomery said.

"It's a terrible story," says well-known Valley doctor and radio talk show host Sam Benjamin. "Liver and kidney failure would certainly be possible at that dosage."

After treatment at Phoenix Children's Hospital, the boy reportedly is doing better and officials said his parents have agreed to not to follow the medical treatment laid out by the "Marshall Protocol" and allegedly promoted by the unidentified nurse practitioner.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Trent Crump confirmed that an investigation is now underway to see if there is possible criminal wrong-doing on the part of the nurse practitioner.

"We have served a search warrant," Crump said.

The founder of the "Marshall Protocol," Trevor Marshall, sent 3TV an e-mail from Paris defending his research and methods, saying he is "developing the science underlying the next generation of medical knowledge."

