Phoenix man pleads guilty in child molestation case

PHOENIX -- A man charged in a child sex case pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of of child molestation and two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Phoenix police arrested Aaron Stackhouse, 40, in May 2011 after police determined that he was suspected of molesting four separate victims on numerous occasions.

Stackhouse was a family friend who spent time with the four victims.

The target age for his victims was around eight-years-old when he began to engage in sexual acts with them. Three of the victims had been molested a number of years ago, but recently came forward to police.

The victims include an eight-year-old girl, a now 24-year-old girl who was eight at the time of the molestation, a now 23-year-old boy who was eight at the time of the molestation and a now 17-year-old boy who was seven at the time of the molestation.

The eight-year-old girl is a current victim and the daughter of one of the previous victims. According to Phoenix police, that victim did not have any knowledge that Stackhouse was molesting the child.

Stackhouse was facing 37 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, 4 counts of child molestation, 5 counts of furnishing harmful materials to a minor, one count of sexual abuse, one count of contributing to delinquency of minor.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12, 2012.