Hiker dies on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX -- A man died while hiking Camelback Mountain in Phoenix Wednesday morning.



Phoenix Fire Department officials said the older man was with his two grown daughters when he had some sort of medical problem leading to full cardiac arrest while hiking down from the top of the mountain.



Bystanders attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. The medics were unable to save the man and he died on the mountain.



A helicopter was used to take the victim off the mountain.



The man's name has not been released.

