Man who faked death to avoid prosecution gets 10 years

PHOENIX – A man who faked his own death to escape punishment more than two decades ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years supervised probation.

Phoenix police said Robert George Arcieri, 73, was involved in various criminal activities during the 1980s, including burglarizing the home of a couple he had befriended. The woman who lived there interrupted the crime and was severely beaten.



Arcieri was taken into custody in June 1986 on charges of conspiracy to commit murder. They were dismissed but were expected to be re-filed along with additional charges.



Arcieri disappeared while on a fishing trip at Lee's Ferry on the Colorado River in January 1987. He supposedly fell off the dock into the river, but he was never found despite an extensive search.



Police were never convinced of his death so Arcieri was indicted three months later and a warrant was issued for his arrest.



The cold case homicide squad was able to confirm that Arcieri was living in Palm Springs, Calif., under the name of Frank Roman Reynolds. He was arrested there last June.

Arcieri pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder, armed robbery and conspiring to commit theft.

