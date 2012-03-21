PD: Boy, 10, accidentally shoots sister in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A 12-year-old Gilbert girl is recovering in a hospital after her younger brother accidentally shot her.



Gilbert police received a call about a shooting victim at Gilbert Mercy Hospital at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Sgt. Bill Balafas said the preliminary investigation revealed the 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister with a handgun.



Balafas said the gun belonged to an Apache Junction police officer who was off duty. Police are not releasing the officer's name at this time.



The girl was eventually airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she's in stable condition.



The shooting is still under investigation.

