Anonymous tips lead to drug charges for Peoria couple

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Police arrested a Peoria couple Wednesday morning after "anonymous tips from the community" about possible drug activity.

Police served a search warrant on the home of Allan and Michelle Escalante in the neighborhood northwest of 75th and Peoria avenues at about 6:30 a.m.

The couple's 5-year-old daughter was home at the time. She was not injured and is now with a family member. Child Protective Services was being notified.

Officers searching the home recovered a small amount of crystal meth and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Aerial video from the Fort McDowell Casino News Chopper showed several vehicles in the home's backyard. Jay Davies of the Peoria Police Department said the couple will face code violations for that as well as the drug charges.

In addition, the home was posted as "do not occupy" because there is no running water.

Davies also said that Maricopa County Animal Care and Control was called in to deal with multiple dogs that were at the home. That is standard procedure to protect the officers who will be going into and out of the house.

Detectives were on the scene for several hours.

The Escalantes are facing a variety of charges, including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.