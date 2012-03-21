Parra homers off Zito, D-backs beat Giants 4-3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks got a good look at three of their top prospects on Tuesday and they had to like what they saw.



Patrick Corbin pitched four scoreless innings and A.J. Pollock homered in the bottom of the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.



Trevor Bauer, drafted No. 3 overall last year out of UCLA, got the start and struggled through three innings. Still, he had been holding opponents to a .208 batting average this spring coming in.



"I have had four outings now and this is probably the worst," Bauer said. "I think I did a pretty good job of disrupting their timing. There is not a whole lot to be displeased with other than being behind in the count."



Gerardo Parra hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks off Barry Zito.



Zito threw 83 pitches in five innings, his longest outing of the spring. He allowed three runs and seven hits while walking four and striking out three.



"I felt better as I got going," Zito said. "My timing was off a little bit the first couple of innings. My command got a lot better the last two innings."



Bauer allowed two runs and six hits while striking out two, but Corbin was particularly impressive. The 22-year-old lefty yielded only one hit while fanning six and walking two. He has a 0.84 ERA this spring.



With Josh Collmenter struggling this spring with a 14.14 ERA, Corbin could get a shot at the fifth spot in the rotation. He was acquired from the Angels in the July 2010 trade for All-Star pitcher Dan Haren.



"He threw great and has been throwing the ball better and better," Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. "Works very quickly, he is very aggressive, he pounds the zone and is very athletic. We like seeing all those things. We would like to see him build on what he has accomplished this year. We see him as a guy that is less talked about in having an impact on us but I think he could have a huge impact on our season."



Pollock, a first-round draft pick in 2009, won it in the ninth with his homer off Wilmin Rodriguez. Sam Demel pitched a perfect inning for the victory.



Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford each had a hit and an RBI for the Giants.