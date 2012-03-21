One dead in Sunnyslope trailer fire

PHOENIX -- Phoenix fire officials are investigating what caused a fatal mobile home fire in the Sunnyslope neighborhood.

The home's resident, a man between 50 and 60 years of age, was killed in the fire on Cinnabar Avenue near 13th street.

Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Walker says crews were called to the home around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, the rear of the home was engulfed in flames, according to Walker.

The firefighters forced their way into the trailer but once they reached the rear found the man was already dead.

Neighbors say they heard cries for help, but no one could get close to the home because of intense smoke and flames.

The resident was a heavy smoker who suffered from serious health problems, Walker said, but it was not immediately known if either of those factors contributed to the fire and the man's death.