Arizona high court approves 2 more executions

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has approved the executions of two more death-row inmates -- one for the brutal rape and murder of a Phoenix woman and the other for killing a Tucson college student after robbing him.

The court approved death warrants Tuesday for 49-year-old Samuel Villegas Lopez and 63-year-old Thomas Arnold Kemp.

Lopez is scheduled to be executed on May 16, while Kemp is set for execution on April 26.

Lopez is on death row for raping, robbing and stabbing 59-year-old Estafana Holmes to death in her Phoenix apartment on October 1986.

Kemp was sentenced to death for kidnapping 25-year-old Hector Soto Juarez from outside his Tucson apartment in July 1992 and taking him into a desert area where he shot Juarez twice in the head.