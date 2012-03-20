RAW VIDEO: 3TV reporter in Mexico when earthquake hit

MEXICO CITY -- 3TV border bureau reporter, Angela Kocherga, and her photographer were in Mexico City on Tuesday preparing to report on the Pope's visit later this week, when the earthquake struck.

The building she was in sustained some significant damage and the power went out.

This video shows inside the building where Kocherga said everything was shaking violently.

When the shaking stopped, Kocherga said she and her photographer ran down six flights of stairs and into the street where there were crowds of people who also evacuated.

Officials in Mexico said this is the most powerful earthquake since 1985, when thousands of people were killed.

No serious injuries were reported in Mexico City.

A pedestrian bridge collapsed and some cars were crushed.

In Guerrero state, the epicenter of the quake, the governor says 500 homes were damaged, many collapsed completely.

Kocherga reports feeling at least seven aftershocks.