MCSO needs help locating person of interest

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they are calling a person of interest.



The man is described as black, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin build and possibly in his mid- to late 20s.



MCSO said he may have been involved in a shots-fired incident that occurred March 13 at the Ramada Hotel near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe then fled on foot into the Arizona Mills Mall to avoid apprehension.



The man then changed his clothing from a white T-shirt to a long-sleeved red hooded shirt with thin white stripes.



Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 602-876-1000.

