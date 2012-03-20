Jet fuel tank stolen from Superior airport

SUPERIOR, Ariz. -- A reward is being offered to help find a jet fuel tank that was stolen from the Superior Municipal Airport sometime between March 5 and March 8.



According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, an unknown number of suspects used bolt cutters to get into a locked side gate at the airport. The suspects then cut a second lock to obtain the tank, which belongs to a local helicopter service.



The 600-gallon aluminum jet fuel tank has a fixed pump, filter and hose reel. Sheriff's office spokesman Elias Johnson said the tank had approximately 375 gallons of fuel at the time of the theft and was attached to a 16-foot black utility trailer.



The tank serial number is 2000-779. The trailer's vehicle identification number is 4ZESH142671031191 with Arizona trailer plate number S-68940.



The value of the tank and fuel is estimated to be approximately $10,000.



Johnson said the Superior Police Department is investigating the crime.



Southwest Heliservices, LLC is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Business owner Danny Stevenson wondered if the price of diesel fuel -- well over $4 per gallon already -- might have been at least part of the motive for the theft.



“There's a lot of guys that drive diesels now so they could easily sell it,” Stevenson said.



Jet fuel can be used in diesel trucks and cars.



This is the second time jet fuel has gone missing from an airport in Pinal County. In December, an employee at the Casa Grande Airport was accused of stealing thousands of dollars of jet fuel from the tanks.



Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 520-689-5254 or Southwest Heliservices at 520-294-4500.

