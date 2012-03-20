Police seek suspect in cigarette theft

PHOENIX -- Police are asking for help locating a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a Phoenix convenience store.



Police said the suspect entered the Circle K at Greenway Road and 32nd Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. on March 6.



The man walked behind the counter and removed several cartons of cigarettes from the shelf then stuffed them in a trash bag, according to Phoenix police Detective Mike Fischer.



The suspect fled the store on foot and has not been located.



Police have released photos and surveillance video of the suspect described as a black male, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark hat with a white logo in the front at the time of the theft.



Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or silentwitness.org. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.