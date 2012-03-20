Phoenix man accused of urinating on infant son

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police arrested a man they say urinated on his infant son.



Sergio Velderrain, 31, was booked into jail Sunday afternoon and charged with child abuse.



Police responded to a family fight at Velderrain's apartment near 56th Avenue and McDowell Road at around 2 a.m. Sunday.



His wife told the officers that during their argument, Velderrain urinated on their 4-month-old son, who had been asleep in a stroller. According to court documents, she told police that Velderrain laughed and said, "Now he has something to remember his dad by."



Police said Velderrain fled the home before police arrived but was later taken into custody.



According to the court papers, Velderrain told police that he was intoxicated when he went to sleep. He said he thought he was urinating into the toilet. He also said that the room was dark and the child was sleeping near the bathroom.