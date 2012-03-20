Police chase ends with 1 suspect in custody, 2nd on the loose

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- A short police chase Tuesday morning ended with one man in police custody and officers searching for a second.

It started when Maricopa County sheriff's deputies tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe at State Route 85 and Interstate 10. The driver, who was suspected of carrying drugs and weapons, refused to pull over.

The Tahoe led officers on a short chase that ended at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Dysart Road in the Avondale.

Both men in the Tahoe tried to run. Officers were able to take one into custody behind a nearby Home Depot. He has been identified as Oscar Luna, 21.

Officers from Avondale and Goodyear teamed up with MCSO deputies to scour the tunnels along the freeway, but they found no sign of the other suspect.

MCSO Sgt. Brandon Jones said it's possible that the suspect fled the area before the search team arrived on the scene.

That suspect is described as an Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red Polo-style shirt and blue jeans.

A 9 mm handgun with a 50-round magazine and approximately 500 pounds of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Luna was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.

If you have seen the outstanding suspect, call MCSO at 602-876-1011.