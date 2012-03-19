Cold snap chills visiting baseball fans

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The cold snap in the Valley caught Spring Training tourists off guard this week.



"I only packed shorts," said Dave Woolford of Chicago, while watching the White Sox play in Glendale Monday afternoon.



The skies were partly sunny, but the temperature at the field hovered around 55 degrees.



"I only have shorts, tanks, swimsuits in my suitcase, and I'm not using any of it," said Shonda Griffin of Cincinnati, as she watched her Reds play the Sox. She went out and bought jackets for her family to wear to Monday's game.



Ironically, Chicago and Cincinnati were experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures in the mid-80s.



"I can't believe it's warmer in Chicago than it is in Arizona! It's crazy," Woolford said.



Some fans wore earmuffs and mittens while others bundled up with blankets to watch the game.



From the outfield, fans could see snow-capped mountains north of the Valley.



