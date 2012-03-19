3TV reporter Mike Watkiss goes skiing

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- A late winter storm that dumped heavy snow in parts of northern Arizona was delivering gusty winds to New Mexico on Monday, along with snow that could snarl traffic along the states' border.

Weather forecasters say the severe weather could lead to reduced visibility along highways.

March is typically the snowiest month of the year for Flagstaff. The storm left two feet or more of snow in Flagstaff, Williams and Prescott, and up to a foot in northern New Mexico.

A northern Arizona ski resort reported 53 inches.

But the snow won't stick around long. Forecasters say temperatures will warm up quickly this week, melting much of what's on the ground.

The storm that hit over the weekend led to power outages and school closures in Arizona and New Mexico.