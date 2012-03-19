Phoenix man pleads not guilty in mother's death

Kevin Skinner By Jennifer Thomas
PHOENIX (AP) -- A Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after allegedly telling authorities that he had killed his mother has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Maricopa County prosecutors say 22-year-old Kevin Skinner entered his plea Monday. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 3.
Phoenix police say Skinner acknowledged to investigators that he suffocated his mother with a plastic bag in an apartment.
Skinner says he was watching television with his mother on March 3 when they got into a brief argument. His mother reportedly told him he had "psychological problems" and got up to leave the apartment.
Authorities say Skinner is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.
It was unclear Monday whether Skinner has legal representation yet.